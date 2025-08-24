Bears place CB Terell Smith on IR, waive six

The Bears officially ended the season of cornerback Terell Smith on Sunday, announcing they have placed him on injured reserve.

Smith tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in a preseason game against the Bills.

He played 26 games with two starts the past two seasons, seeing action on 584 defensive snaps and 232 on special teams.

The Bears also announced they have waived linebacker Swayze Bozeman, offensive lineman Chris Glaser, tight end Thomas Gordon, defensive back Mark Perry, wide receiver Samori Toure and defensive back Jeremiah Walker.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.