nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Bears place CB Terell Smith on IR, waive six

  
Published August 24, 2025 04:14 PM

The Bears officially ended the season of cornerback Terell Smith on Sunday, announcing they have placed him on injured reserve.

Smith tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in a preseason game against the Bills.

He played 26 games with two starts the past two seasons, seeing action on 584 defensive snaps and 232 on special teams.

The Bears also announced they have waived linebacker Swayze Bozeman, offensive lineman Chris Glaser, tight end Thomas Gordon, defensive back Mark Perry, wide receiver Samori Toure and defensive back Jeremiah Walker.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.