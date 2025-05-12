Bears sign DB Jeremiah Walker

The Bears announced a couple of transactions on Monday.

Punter Tory Taylor has been given a roster exemption as an international player, which opened up a spot on the 90-man roster. The Bears filled it by signing defensive back Jeremiah Walker.

Taylor is from Australia and joined the Bears as a fourth-round pick out of Iowa last year. He had a net average of 41.2 yards per punt during his rookie season and is currently the only punter in the organization.

Walker tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp. He had 151 tackles and four interceptions during his college time at Stephen F. Austin.