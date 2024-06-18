Bears sign DeAndre Carter to one-year deal

The Bears signed veteran receiver/return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carter, 31, appeared in four games with the Bears in 2020.

He has played 94 games in six seasons, with 21 starts, for the Eagles (2018), Texans (2018-20), Bears (2020), Commanders (2021), Chargers (2022) and Raiders (2023). He has caught 108 passes for 1,259 yards and six touchdowns, averaged 22.4 yards with one touchdown on 118 kickoff returns and averaged 9.8 yards on 132 punt returns.

His most productive season on offense came in 2022 with the Chargers. Carter established career highs with 46 receptions and 538 yards and matched a career high with three touchdown catches.

In 17 games with the Raiders in 2023, Carter caught four passes for 39 yards and averaged 23.8 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 9.7 yards on 24 punt returns.