Bears sign four draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 4, 2023 05:14 PM

The Bears signed the final four of 10 draft picks they made last weekend.

The team announced the signings of Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (fifth round), Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith (fifth round), Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell (seventh round) and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson (seventh round).

Sewell appeared in 33 games over three seasons at Oregon, totaling 215 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He is the younger brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Smith appeared in 37 games over five seasons at Minnesota, recording 109 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

Bell played 44 games in five years at Kennesaw State, compiling 11 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss.

Williamson appeared in 44 games in five seasons at Stanford, making 213 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Bears also announced the signings of 14 undrafted free agents.

Cal-Davis offensive lineman Nick Amoah, Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville, Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles, Connecticut fullback Robert Burns, Stony Brook tight end Damien Caffrey, Tulane safety Macon Clark, Rutgers receiver Aron Cruikshank, Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris, USC offensive lineman Robert Haskins, Pittsburgh offensive lineman Gabriel Houy, Cincinnati offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, Delaware receiver Thyrick Pitts and Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt.

Harris’ father Sean played for the Bears from 1995-2000.

Fullback Trey Edmunds, the older brother of Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, will participate in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player. FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry, Jackson State cornerback De’Jahn Warren and Northwestern running back Andrew Clair also are trying out with the Bears.