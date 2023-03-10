Bears tender Josh Blackwell, Andrew Brown

The Bears have tendered contracts to a couple of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that they have extended offers to cornerback Josh Blackwell and defensive tackle Andrew Brown. The tender gives them sole negotiating rights with both players and sets up their return for the 2022 season.

Blackwell signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent and moved to the Bears as a waiver claim. He appeared in 16 games and had 23 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.

Brown recorded one tackle in five games. He has also made regular season appearances with the Chargers, Texans, and Bengals.