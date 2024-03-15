Ben Bredeson agrees to terms with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are making an addition to their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Ben Bredeson. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.5 million.

Bredeson started 16 games for the Giants last season after making nine starts in his first two years with the team. The Ravens drafted him in the fourth round in 2020 and then traded him to the Giants ahead of his second season.

Logan Stenberg and Cody Mauch are on hand at guard in Tampa while Aaron Stinnie and Matt Feiler are currently unsigned. Nick Leverett left the team to sign with the Patriots.