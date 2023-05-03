 Skip navigation
Ben DiNucci gets tryout with Broncos

  
Published May 3, 2023 04:14 PM
Ben DiNucci has earned a tryout with the Broncos at their rookie minicamp, the XFL announced Wednesday.

DiNucci, a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, played the spring with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He led the league in almost every passing category.

DiNucci was first in passing attempts (421) and yards (2,966) and second in passing touchdowns (23). He completed 64.8 percent of his passes.

That earned him a look-see from the Broncos, who have only Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano behind Russell Wilson.

DiNucci played in three games with one start during his career in Dallas, with all three coming in his rookie season after Dak Prescott was injured. He went 23-of-43 for 219 yards.