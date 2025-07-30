 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson exploring different ways to get DJ Moore the ball

  
Published July 30, 2025 08:27 AM

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was lauded for his creativity while running the offense for the Lions for the last few seasons and he’s working on putting some twists on the Bears offense during training camp practices.

Reporters at Bears practices this summer have noted that wide receiver DJ Moore is lining up in a variety of spots. That includes plays where he’s situated in the backfield before the snap and Johnson said on Tuesday that the team will continue to look for different things they can do to maximize Moore’s contributions.

“He’s a physical, run-after-catch, just-get-me-the-ball type of guy,” Johnson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a number of things that we’re looking to do and explore how we get him the ball and get him in space.”

Moore caught 98 passes and ran the ball 14 times last season, which made for a career-high 112 offensive touches. If Johnson keeps coming up with ways to utilize Moore, a new record could be coming in 2025.