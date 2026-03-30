Ben Johnson says Bears will consider all options to replace Ozzy Trapilo

The Bears thought they had found a long-term left tackle in Ozzy Trapilo last season, but the rookie’s run came to an end when he tore his patellar tendon in the team’s first playoff game.

Trapilo’s recovery from the injury is expected to stretch into the 2026 season and he may not be able to return at all, so the team’s plans at the position came up when head coach Ben Johnson spoke to reporters from the league meeting in Arizona on Monday.

Johnson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, that the team will consider all options when it comes to filling Trapilo’s spot in the lineup. Those options will include both short- and long-term ones and Johnson said that the process makes it hard to predict how the position will look in the coming years.

Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones all return from last season and the Bears have also signed Jedrick Willis as a free agent. The draft will offer more chances to add to those options, so it will likely be a while before the plans are clear in Chicago.