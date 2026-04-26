Diego Pavia didn’t have agent for NIL, has agent for NFL

As undrafted Heisman finalist Diego Pavia continues to wait for his first NFL opportunity, we’ve done a little more digging on the question of whether he is indeed proceeding with the help of an agent and, if so, why he would create the impression that he’s not represented.

He is indeed represented. The impression that he isn’t arose from the fact that someone ripped a clip from Pavia’s 70-minute interview with Jon Gruden that failed to reflect the broader context of the conversation.

Said Pavia in the clip that went viral earlier this month: “I’m representing myself. . . . I didn’t think it was fair that someone was gonna represent me and take five to 10 percent. . . . Ain’t nobody taking my money. I’ll tell you that.”

The clip, which was still being posted as of last night, came from a discussion with Gruden about Pavia’s NIL negotiations while in college. It becomes one of the very rare occasions in which it can accurately be said that comments were “taken out of context.”

Regardless, Pavia made a broad, clear statement that fairly could be interpreted as reflecting his general strategy when it comes to paying an agent a percentage of his income.

“Ain’t nobody taking my money.”

Pavia is, as it turns out, willing to let somebody take his money — as it relates to his NFL contract. And the fact that he doesn’t have a contract yet can’t be blamed on not having an agent.

Which, frankly, isn’t a good sign.

Last year, Shilo Sanders didn’t have an agent during the draft. After the draft, he hired an agent and eventually got an opportunity with the Buccaneers.

The fact that Pavia has been neither drafted nor signed as an undrafted despite having an agent could mean that his best option could end up being an invitation to participate in a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.