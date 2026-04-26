 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Diego Pavia didn’t have agent for NIL, has agent for NFL

  
Published April 26, 2026 09:07 AM

As undrafted Heisman finalist Diego Pavia continues to wait for his first NFL opportunity, we’ve done a little more digging on the question of whether he is indeed proceeding with the help of an agent and, if so, why he would create the impression that he’s not represented.

He is indeed represented. The impression that he isn’t arose from the fact that someone ripped a clip from Pavia’s 70-minute interview with Jon Gruden that failed to reflect the broader context of the conversation.

Said Pavia in the clip that went viral earlier this month: “I’m representing myself. . . . I didn’t think it was fair that someone was gonna represent me and take five to 10 percent. . . . Ain’t nobody taking my money. I’ll tell you that.”

The clip, which was still being posted as of last night, came from a discussion with Gruden about Pavia’s NIL negotiations while in college. It becomes one of the very rare occasions in which it can accurately be said that comments were “taken out of context.”

Regardless, Pavia made a broad, clear statement that fairly could be interpreted as reflecting his general strategy when it comes to paying an agent a percentage of his income.

“Ain’t nobody taking my money.”

Pavia is, as it turns out, willing to let somebody take his money — as it relates to his NFL contract. And the fact that he doesn’t have a contract yet can’t be blamed on not having an agent.

Which, frankly, isn’t a good sign.

Last year, Shilo Sanders didn’t have an agent during the draft. After the draft, he hired an agent and eventually got an opportunity with the Buccaneers.

The fact that Pavia has been neither drafted nor signed as an undrafted despite having an agent could mean that his best option could end up being an invitation to participate in a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.