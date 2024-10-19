Bengals activate CB DJ Ivey, elevate C Trey Hill

The Bengals will have cornerback DJ Ivey available for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Ivey was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. The 2023 seventh-round pick has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Ivey had three tackles and a fumble recovery in eight appearances as a rookie. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report and he was the only Bengals player to have a designation of any kind heading into Week Seven.

The Bengals also announced that they have elevated center Trey Hill from the practice squad. Hill has 24 games of experience, but has not appeared in a game since the 2022 season.