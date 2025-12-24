 Skip navigation
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Bengals designate C Matt Lee to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window

  
Published December 24, 2025 03:49 PM

Bengals center Matt Lee was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Lee, a second-year player, landed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a knee injury.

He has played five games this season, seeing action on 16 special teams snaps.

A seventh-round pick in 2024, Lee played all 17 games as a rookie, including one start. He saw action on 27 offensive snaps and 86 on special teams.

The Bengals play the Cardinals on Sunday before closing out the season against the Browns.