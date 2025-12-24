Bengals designate C Matt Lee to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window

Bengals center Matt Lee was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Lee, a second-year player, landed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a knee injury.

He has played five games this season, seeing action on 16 special teams snaps.

A seventh-round pick in 2024, Lee played all 17 games as a rookie, including one start. He saw action on 27 offensive snaps and 86 on special teams.

The Bengals play the Cardinals on Sunday before closing out the season against the Browns.