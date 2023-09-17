Bengals down 27-24 after Tee Higgins’ second TD catch

The Bengals offense had a hard time getting going again on Sunday, but they’ve found some better results in the second half against the Ravens.

Quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for a touchdown with 3:28 left to play to cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-24. It was the second touchdown catch of the day for Higgins and Burrow is now 27-of-41 for 222 yards.

Burrow could be seen using a massage gun on his calf while sitting down on the sideline after the score, so he’s still feeling this summer’s injury as he tries to pull off the comeback.

The Ravens will have something to say about that and they’ll try to run the clock out before Burrow gets another chance.