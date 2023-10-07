Bengals elevate WR Kwamie Lassiter for Sunday

With Tee Higgins questionable with a rib injury, the Bengals have made another receiver available for tomorrow’s game against the Cardinals.

Cincinnati announced Kwamie Lassiter has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Lassiter has been with the Bengals since going undrafted in 2022. He has appeared in one career game, playing eight offensive snaps.

Higgins did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.