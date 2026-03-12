 Skip navigation
Bengals extend Orlando Brown Jr. through 2028

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:06 AM

The Bengals are keeping one of their key offensive linemen around for another two years.

Cincinnati announced on Thursday that the club has extended left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s contract through 2028.

Brown, 29, joined Cincinnati as a free agent in 2023 on a four-year contract. He has since started 45 games for the team, including all 17 in 2023 and 2025.

“The deal creates a sense of stability for myself and the organization,” Brown told Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I didn’t necessarily feel the need to reset the market. We have great players in this locker room. It’s rare for a player to say, but making it team friendly … The way that I see it, it puts me and my family and the organization in a good spot.”

A third-round pick in 2018, Brown has appeared in 126 games with 120 starts for the Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals in his eight seasons. He’s been a Pro Bowler four times.