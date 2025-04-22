Bengals, Hamilton County strike short-term deal for Paycor Stadium improvements

The Bengals and Hamilton County still need to work out the terms of a long-term lease. For now, they have a short-term agreement to improve Paycor Stadium in 2026.

Chris Wetterich of the Cincinnati Business Courier (via Sports Business Daily) reports that the Bengals and the league will foot the bill for $120 million of improvements, with Hamilton County picking up $64.5 million. The $184.5 million project is described as the “first phase” of a potential $830 million overhaul of the venue.

The county and the team have sought $350 million from the state in connection with a comprehensive renovation of the 25-year-old stadium. Matt Huffman, the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, has said he doesn’t support the request.

The short-term deal to improve the stadium is separate from whether the Bengals will exercise their right to extend the current lease, or whether the two sides will strike a long-term agreement.

The goal is to get a long-term lease in place before June 30, the team’s deadline for picking up the option on a two-year extension.

The short-term deal to improve the stadium is a good sign regarding the team’s long-term residence. The league and the team wouldn’t be kicking in $120 million if the Bengals were seriously considering relocation.