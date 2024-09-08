 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase inch toward a potential showdown

  
Published September 7, 2024 09:28 PM

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase wanted his new contract yesterday, literally. (He actually wanted it two days ago.) On Sunday, the Bengals play the Patriots. That’s when we’ll all find out whether Chase will take the field, at a total fourth-year compensation package of $4.8 million.

The Bengals reportedly are proceeding as if Chase will play, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. However, the Bengals are also prepared to pivot if he doesn’t.

Our money would be on doesn’t. As explained during Friday night’s Packers-Eagles pregame, Chase is willing to sit if he doesn’t get what he wants. Already, the Bengals had listed him on the injury report as questionable, even though he wasn’t injured.

On Saturday, the Bengals revised the report to add “illness” to his designation. It doesn’t take a genius (which qualifies me to say it) to conclude that Chase has laid the foundation for his decision to not play tomorrow.

What’s the endgame, though? Will Chase just not play until the Bengals give him what he wants? At what point will the Bengals play hardball?

Think back to 2004, when receiver Terrell Owens wanted a revised deal from the Eagles. The Eagles said no, Owens caused trouble, and the Eagles eventually suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team.

The difference this time is that Owens played (he averaged more than 100 receiving yards in seven games during his season of extreme discontent) and Chase isn’t doing shirtless driveway situps. But the end result is the same. The player is taking a stand. And the team might not stand for it.

It all comes down to Sunday. If he doesn’t play, will the Bengals just take it?

Things could get very interesting, soon. They also could get very ugly. So far, the two sides have been playing nice. Things could change, very soon.