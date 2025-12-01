Bengals place LB Brian Asamoah on IR, sign CB Jalen Davis from practice squad

The Bengals placed linebacker Brian Asamoah II on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Asamoah, a fourth-year player, injured a knee in Cincinnati’s Week 13 win over Baltimore. He appeared in four games with no stats, seeing action on 58 special teams snaps.

The Bengals now have only four linebackers left on their roster.

In a corresponding move, they signed cornerback Jalen Davis off the practice squad to the active roster.

The fifth-year player spent the first 13 weeks of this season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the past two games.

Davis has six tackles and one sack in 79 defensive snaps.