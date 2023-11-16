Bengals post, delete video showing Joe Burrow’s right hand in some sort of brace

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not appear on the team’s injury report. On Wednesday, some sort of apparatus appeared to be on his throwing hand.

Via both WCPO and FOX19, the Bengals posted an arrival video in Baltimore featuring an image of Burrow’s hand with a black fingerless sleeve on it. Unless it’s a fashion statement, it’s related to an undisclosed injury.

The fact that the Bengals deleted the video points to the latter.

Burrow surely will play on Thursday night. But the Bengals quite possibly are concealing a condition that potentially would put a target on his throwing hand. It’s also possible he will have some sort of limitation during the game against the Ravens.

It’s a critical contest in Baltimore for both teams, especially since each lost at home on Sunday. The Bengals are 5-4, and the Ravens are 7-3.