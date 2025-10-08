Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart returns to practice on Wednesday

The Bengals saw the return of rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart to practice on Wednesday.

Stewart was limited as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

He has not played since his injury against the Jaguars on Sept. 14, missing the past three games. The Bengals did not place Stewart on injured reserve, hoping he could return by this Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The 17th overall pick in the 2025 draft has one tackle in two games.

Tight end Drew Sample (ankle) and offensive guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (rest), wide receiver Charlie Jones (Achilles) and offensive guard Lucas Patrick (calf) were limited.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (ankle) was a full participant.