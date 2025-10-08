 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart returns to practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:43 PM

The Bengals saw the return of rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart to practice on Wednesday.

Stewart was limited as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

He has not played since his injury against the Jaguars on Sept. 14, missing the past three games. The Bengals did not place Stewart on injured reserve, hoping he could return by this Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The 17th overall pick in the 2025 draft has one tackle in two games.

Tight end Drew Sample (ankle) and offensive guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (rest), wide receiver Charlie Jones (Achilles) and offensive guard Lucas Patrick (calf) were limited.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (ankle) was a full participant.