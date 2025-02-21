 Skip navigation
Bengals sign long snapper Cal Adomitis to one-year deal

  
Published February 21, 2025 02:32 PM

The Bengals have secured the return of long snapper Cal Adomitis for another season.

The team announced that they have re-signed Adomitis for the 2025 campaign. Adomitis was set to be a restricted free agent and getting the deal done now takes something off of the team’s to-do list ahead of the start of the new league year.

Adomitis has appeared in 49 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons. He has been credited with six tackles in those appearances and he also made one during the team’s 2022 playoff run.

Kicker Cade York is the team’s only other restricted free agent. He closed out the year with the team while Evan McPherson was on injured reserve, but isn’t likely to be tendered with McPherson already under contract for 2025.