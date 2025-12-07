Bengals take early 7-0 lead over Bills

It’s a snowy day in Western New York and the Bengals were ready for it.

Cincinnati has taken a 7-0 lead over Buffalo after a long, punishing opening drive that finished with a Chase Brown 5-yard touchdown run.

The Bengals were 4-of-4 on third down on their opening possession, which lasted 14 plays, 67 yards, and took 8:16 off the clock — over half of the first quarter.

In his second game back from torn ligaments in his toe, Joe Burrow has started the game 6-of-7 for 46 yards. Tee Higgins had three receptions for 27 yards on the opening drive.