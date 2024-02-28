Bengals tender Jake Browning, Cal Adomitis as exclusive rights free agents

If all goes well for the Bengals this year, they won’t have Jake Browning taking any snaps at quarterback but they do want him on hand in the event of an emergency.

They took care of ensuring he’ll be playing for them on Wednesday. The team announced that they have tendered Browning and long snapper Cal Adomitis contracts as exclusive rights free agents.

Neither player will be able to talk to other teams, so the tender ensures they’ll be around when the team gets back to work.

Browning took over as the Bengals starter after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending right wrist injury. He was 171-of-243 for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while starting seven games.

“He did come in and really blossom and give us the opportunity to win and that’s what you want, especially when you’re working with your backup quarterback,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said in Indianapolis this week. “You want somebody that can come in and give you the opportunity to win, and he did more than that and we were really impressed with the way that he attacked his role and his leadership when it came down to him being the guy. You could tell he is been in that role before and he was comfortable in that role and we were really impressed with a lot of the things that he did. In terms of keeping him, we plan for him to be with us. Yes.”

Adomitis has played in 32 games for the Bengals the last two years.