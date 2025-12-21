Bengals thrash Dolphins 45-21 as Joe Burrow throws four TDs

Joe Burrow passed for 309 yards and threw four touchdown passes to lead the Bengals to a 45-21 rout of the Dolphins.

Miami led 14-10 with 2:24 remaining in the second quarter, but Cincinnati scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives, not counting a one-play kneel down to end the first half. Running back Chase Brown had three of the touchdowns on a run of 12 yards and receptions of 9 and 5 yards.

Brown had 12 carries for 66 yards and four catches for 43 yards.

The Bengals ran a 28-0 run to open the second half, with drives of 34, 35, 53 and 52 yards. They gained 221 yards in the first half and 186 in the second.

Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 109 yards. He went over 500 catches for his career, leaving him as the only wide receiver with at least 500 catches, at least 6,500 yards and at least 50 touchdowns in his first five seasons.

Tee Higgins had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers, who has replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the starter, made his NFL debut and completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards and two interceptions. Both picks, one by Barrett Carter and one by Jalen Davis, came in the second half, and the Bengals converted both into touchdowns.

De’Von Achane had 15 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 9 yards, and Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 72 yards.

Malik Washington scored on a 9-yard run and Jaylen Wright on a 3-yard run.