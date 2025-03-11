 Skip navigation
Bengals to re-sign CB Marco Wilson

  
Published March 11, 2025 10:01 AM

Cornerback Marco Wilson will be staying with the Bengals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wilson has agreed to a new deal with the team. It’s a one-year pact worth $1.52 million.

The Bengals claimed Wilson off of waivers last November and he had two tackles in six appearances with the team. Wilson opened last year with the Patriots and had 15 tackles in 10 games for New England.

Wilson entered the NFL as a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Cardinals and he had 158 tackles, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 43 games with the team.

The Bengals have also agreed to new deals with defensive end Joseph Ossai, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, offensive lineman Cody Ford, and tight end Mike Gesicki in recent days.