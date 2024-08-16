 Skip navigation
Bengals will wear orange pants, orange jerseys in season opener

  
August 16, 2024

The Bengals will kick off the 2024 season by unveiling a new look.

The team shared pictures of orange pants on social media after the look was leaked in Madden 25 and they announced on Friday that they will be pairing those pants with orange jerseys for their Week One home game against the Patriots. The team is also asking fans to wear orange to the game.

“Orange is the color of energy, confidence and optimism – three key traits that we want starting our season,” Bengals director of strategy and engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a statement. “Pairing our new orange pants with our orange jerseys and orange helmets will create a vibrant look that is instantly recognizable, especially when our fans join in to create an Orange Out.”

The Bengals previously announced that they will wear their all-white alternate uniforms, including a white helmet, for an October game.