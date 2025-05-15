Roquan Smith on opening with Bills: Revenge is best served cold

Linebacker Roquan Smith was pleased to see what the NFL had up their sleeve for the Ravens in Week One.

The Ravens’ 2024 season came to an end against the Bills in a 27-25 road loss in the divisional round of the playoffs and they will be back in Buffalo on the first Sunday night of the 2025 season. During an appearance on NFL Network, Smith said that the defeat served as “motivation throughout the offseason” and that makes going back to the scene of Baltimore’s “misery” has him excited to get to September.

“Yeah, just how I like it,” Smith said. “Revenge is best served as a cold dish, you know. So, it will be nice to get up to Buffalo and get a little payback for those guys from the end of the year.”

Week One results don’t always prove predictive in the long haul and Smith said he knows teams have to show their ability “game in and game out” to compete at the highest levels, but there’s still a lot to be said for getting off on the right foot against a team that expects to be a title contender this year.