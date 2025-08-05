Big Shield lands in two weeks

It’s only two weeks away.

The next book is coming. It’s the fifth since 2022. And this one is football fiction rooted in fact.

The NFL has plenty of inside information. Plenty of gamblers would love to have it.

Are they buying it? Officially, we don’t know. Eventually, we may find out that it’s happening.

Big Shield is based on a fictional pro football league (not the NFL). It’s set in an undefined, but not too distant, future. And it features a backup quarterback from the Las Vegas franchise who is selling inside information, before and during games, to the mob.

It came up on today’s PFT Live when the topic of inside information was mentioned because, one, I’m trying to get people to pre-order it and, two, the first chapter includes an actual play call that Simms shared with me a year or two ago when I was writing it.

West Right Slot 72 Bingo U Split Can It With 58 Lexus Apple 96 Seattle.

He explains what it all means in the attached video. And I also explain in the attached video that I forgot to thank him in the book’s acknowledgments section for taking the time to help ensure the book’s authenticity.

So I thanked him on the show instead. And I’ll thank him here. And I’ll send him a signed copy of it. And he won’t read it.

You can read it for 99 cents, in ebook form. Or $14.99 for the print edition.

Nothing is only 99 cents. Nothing. At 385-pages, it’ll provide you more than a few hours of diversion and, hopefully, entertainment.