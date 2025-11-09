 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick bests Frank Reich in NFL reunion game

  
Published November 9, 2025 10:16 AM

Bill Belichick and Frank Reich met again on Saturday, for the first time since both exited the NFL.

In their latest meeting, Belichick’s North Carolina team beat Reich and Stanford, 20-15.

It wasn’t pretty. UNC had 47 yards of total offense in the first half. The game was tied, 3-3, at intermission.

Belichick is now 3-1 against Reich, when both are working as head coaches. Reich still holds the Super Bowl bragging rights; he coordinated an offense that scored 41 points against Belichick’s Patriots to win the 2017 NFL title.

The victory moved the Tar Heels to 4-5 on the season. With two wins in their final three games, Belichick’s program will be bowl eligible.

We’ve improved significantly over the course of the season,” Belichick told reporters after the game, via Justin Williams of TheAthletic.com. “It’s not just one guy or one thing. A collective effort.”

UNC has now won two in a row, after weathering an early-season storm that featured ugly games and off-field drama.

The Tar Heels finish the season with games against in-state rivals Wake Forest, Duke, and N.C. State.