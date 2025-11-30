 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Bill Belichick finishes first college season at 4-8

  
Published November 29, 2025 11:08 PM

Bill Belichick’s first season as a college football coach started with a thud. It ended with one, too.

North Carolina lost on Saturday night to N.C. State, 42-19. The outcome leaves Belichick with a 4-8 record with the Tar Heels.

Belichick has previously reiterated his commitment to returning to UNC in 2026. The apparent lack of NFL interest simplifies the decision.

Some think one or more pro franchises will explore hiring Belichick, who can leave at any time for a buyout of only $1 million. However, he has received only one interview during two hiring cycles since the Patriots fired him after the 2023 season.

The 73-year-old Belichick took the UNC job last December, apparently due in part to the unwillingness of any NFL team(s) with a current or expected vacancy to indicate that he’d be hired. This time around, he’s available to be discreetly interviewed. If anyone chooses to interview him.

If no one does, Belichick can once again declare that he’s not leaving. And G.M. Mike Lombardi can once again claim how much better college football is than the NFL.