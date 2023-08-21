Bill Belichick: One night isn’t anywhere close to enough appreciation for Tom Brady

Now that Tom Brady has retired for good, the Patriots are set to honor their legendary quarterback during their Week One matchup with the Eagles.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about that upcoming ceremony on Monday and was effusive in his praise of Brady.

“I’ve spoken to Tom a couple of times. Always look forward to talking to Tom and what a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom,” Belichick said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. Look forward to seeing him. Sounds like he’s moving on to a very successful career in broadcasting and whatever else he decides to do. He’s a pretty talented guy, I’m sure he’ll do well in whatever he chooses to do, whatever area that is. So, look forward to seeing him and I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands as there should be.

“He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League. One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to being enough for the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Belichick added that coaching Brady was “a great opportunity for me,” noting that he’s worked with other players who have been the best on their respective units.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Tom, Lawrence Taylor, Matt Slater,” Belichick said. “That’s the three top players at their position: offense, defense, special teams that I think [have played] in the history of the game, and that’s pretty — I feel pretty lucky as a coach.

“Great players make great coaches, and I’ve been very fortunate. There’s been a lot of great players along the way. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else. But those three are special.”

Belichick even laughed when asked if Brady deserves a statue, saying, “Give him whatever you want.”

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together in the quarterback’s 20 seasons with New England, the final one coming in the 2018 season.