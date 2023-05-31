 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick takes blame for OTA violation

  
Published May 31, 2023 07:18 PM

Patriots coach Bill Belichick took responsibility for the team’s violation of offseason rules . The Patriots lost two organized team activities -- practices on May 25 and May 30 -- and Belichick was fined $50,000.

“The whole situation is in the past. It’s resolved, and we’ve moved on,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It was three meetings [in Phase 2 of the offseason program]. . . . I’m responsible for it , so that’s it.”

The Patriots held special teams workshops led by assistant Joe Judge that resulted in players spending more than the four hours they are allowed at the team facility. Belichick, though, wouldn’t provide any details or even confirm Judge’s official title.

He did, however, have his assistant coach’s back in his first comments since the penalties were reported last week.

“Joe is great. Smart guy. Has a lot of experience,” Belichick said. “He’ll do whatever we need him to do, and he can do a lot. So, he will.”

Belichick cracked a joke when asked about losing two OTAs.

“We had a good, long weekend,” he said.

According to Reiss, former NFL player Andy Studebaker attended the Patriots’ OTA on Wednesday as a representative of the Players Association.