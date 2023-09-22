Bill Belichick: Will Grier will be Patriots’ emergency No. 3 QB this week

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said today the Patriots plan to make newly arrived Will Grier the emergency third quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“We signed Will Grier off the Cincinnati practice squad and he’ll be the third quarterback this week,” Belichick said.

The NFL passed a rule this offseason that allows teams to have an emergency third-string quarterback active on game days, who will be available to play if the first- and second-string quarterbacks get hurt. For the first two games of the season the Patriots have dressed only two quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but on Sunday Grier will be available if both Jones and Zappe went down.

Belichick said the Patriots see Grier as someone they can develop.

“We want to work with him,” Belichick said. “We need depth at that position.”

Grier was a 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers and has also played for the Cowboys. He was on the Bengals’ practice squad until the Patriots signed him yesterday.