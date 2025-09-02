Bill Belichick’s UNC schedule has plenty of winnable games

Despite Monday night’s season-opening debacle against TCU, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team has plenty of winnable games on the 2025 schedule.

It continues on Saturday night at Charlotte, where the betting line has quickly dipped from UNC by 21.5 points to the Tar Heels by 13.5.

Next up, UNC hosts Richmond before traveling to UCF.

Then comes a bye, followed by the conference portion of the schedule: Clemson, at Cal, Virginia, at Syracuse, Stanford, at Wake Forest, Duke, at N.C. State.

That’s not exactly a murderers’ row, which makes membership in the ACC a plus. North Carolina should win some games.

But there’s work to be done, obviously. The Tar Heels need to work more on fundamentals, and they need to prepare for each and every opponent. And there are only 20 hours each week for practices, meetings, and lifting.

Belichick is a football savant. The challenge becomes simplifying things for Football 101.

So far, not so good. We’ll see how it goes moving forward. For now, Belichick will be trying to change a tire on a moving car. And it’s moving fast, with the next game only four days away.

it would also help to scale back on the hype, and the balloons at the press conference. TCU was pissed by the disrespect. And it made a difference.