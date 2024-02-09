Bill O’Brien is expected to be next Boston College head coach

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was set to fill the same role at Ohio State in 2024, but there’s been a change of plans.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that O’Brien is working to finalize a deal to become the next head coach at Boston College. The pact is expected to be in place soon.

Boston College’s previous head coach Jeff Hafley left the school to become the defensive coordinator for the Packers late last month.

O’Brien went 15-9 over two seasons as the head coach at Penn State before becoming the Texans head coach in 2014. He was 52-48 in Houston before being fired early in the 2020 season and spent two years running Alabama’s offense before spending last season in New England.