Bills activate OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger off PUP list

The Bills are getting one of their offensive linemen back on the field.

Buffalo announced the club has activated Sedrick Van Pran-Granger off of the physically unable to perform list.

Van Pran-Granger, 23, was a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft. He had been dealing with a calf injury throughout training camp.

He appeared in 16 games with one start last season, playing 12 percent of offensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

By activating Van Pran-Granger off of PUP now, he will be eligible to play in the first four games of the seaso, which would not be the case had he been transferred to the reserve/PUP list.

All teams must be at 53 players on their roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.