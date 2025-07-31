Bills activate RT Spencer Brown off PUP list
Published July 31, 2025 05:06 PM
The Bills have gotten one of their key offensive players back on the field.
Buffalo announced on Thursday that right tackle Spencer Brown was activated off the physically unable to perform list.
Brown, 27, had been dealing with a back issue. Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN noted Brown was working off to the side for the first time on Thursday.
A third-round pick in 2021, Brown has started 56 games for Buffalo over the last four seasons.