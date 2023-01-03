Bills: Damar Hamlin is sedated and in critical condition

The Buffalo Bills have provided an update regarding the status of safety Damar Hamlin.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said on Twitter . “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The hit happened in the first quarter of Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. The NFL, in consultation with the teams, suspended the game.

Damar Hamlin’s teammates have returned to Buffalo, according to the NFL.

The league has emphasized that decisions about the remainder of the game will be made at the appropriate time, and that for now the focus will continue to be Damar Hamlin’s health and well-being.