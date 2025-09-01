Bills DT DeWayne Carter has season-ending Achilles tear

The season hasn’t started, and it’s already over for defensive tackle DeWayne Carter.

Jordan Schultz reports that the second-year backup tore his Achilles and will miss the season. The Bills still list Carter on their roster, but Carter confirmed on social media that his season was done.

On Instagram, Carter posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with the caption: “God doesn’t make mistakes. I’ll be back. Thank you for all of the prayers and well wishes! John 13:7.”

Carter, a third-round pick in 2024, missed five games last season with a wrist injury and appeared in 11, making 14 tackles.

The Bills will be without veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi the first six games as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substances policy.