Bills G.M. Brandon Beane: We’re still forming our identity

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane added a couple of players to the fold this week by trading for cornerback Rasul Douglas and signing running back Leonard Fournette, but he doesn’t think that makes them a finished product.

That was one of the messages that Beane sent at his midseason press conference on Wednesday. The Bills are 5-3 and trailing the Dolphins in the AFC East, which isn’t a spot they’re accustomed to being in after three straight division titles.

Beane noted the losses, but said “we’re not getting our doors blown off or anything like that” and added that he thinks the team is still finding out exactly what it is going to be this season.

“This team is still forming its identity and while we know a lot more than what we knew probably four or five weeks ago, I wouldn’t say we exactly know where this team’s going to be,” Beane said, via Tyler Pacos of WGRZ. “Long season to go . . . and we’ll see where it ends.”

Beane said he believes “a lot of good things” can happen for the Bills before the season is out, but it will take them fully finding that identity in order for all of them to occur in Buffalo.