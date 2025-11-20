 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills place Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

  
Published November 20, 2025 05:18 PM

The Bills have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Hardman did not practice this week with a calf injury.

The Bills signed Hardman to the practice squad on Nov. 11 before promoting him to the active roster on Nov. 15.

He had a 61-yard kickoff return in Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers but also muffed a punt that Tampa Bay recovered.

The Bills also announced they elevated tight end Keleki Latu and wide receiver Gabe Davis for Thursday Night Football. This marks Latu and Davis’ second elevations this season.

Latu had his first-career reception in Week 11’s game against Tampa Bay.

Davis also played against the Buccaneers and caught three passes for 40 yards.