Bills place Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

The Bills have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Hardman did not practice this week with a calf injury.

The Bills signed Hardman to the practice squad on Nov. 11 before promoting him to the active roster on Nov. 15.

He had a 61-yard kickoff return in Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers but also muffed a punt that Tampa Bay recovered.

The Bills also announced they elevated tight end Keleki Latu and wide receiver Gabe Davis for Thursday Night Football. This marks Latu and Davis’ second elevations this season.

Latu had his first-career reception in Week 11’s game against Tampa Bay.

Davis also played against the Buccaneers and caught three passes for 40 yards.