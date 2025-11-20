Bills raise $245 million, and counting, in PSL revenue

After the current NFL season, the Bills will move from one Highmark Stadium to another Highmark Stadium.

The new venue has generated significant PSL revenue.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, the Bills have raised $245 million through the sale of the ability to buy season tickets. They’ve already exceeded by $20 million the amount that was expected to be raised.

Roughly 6,000 PSLs remain. If/when sold, it will add to the surplus.

All told, the Bills intend to sell 54,268 PSLs for the 60,108-seat stadium. With 3,725 seats per game set side for visiting teams, the league, players’ families, staff, and sponsors, there will be few, if any, single-game tickets available.

Standing-room tickets are also possible, on a game-by-game basis.

On one hand, the nothing-for-money fiction of the PSL feels unseemly, despite its widespread use. On the other hand, it’s better to essentially tax the people who will use the stadium directly than to impose a bigger burden on taxpayers who will never enter the building — and never truly benefit from its presence, directly or indirectly.