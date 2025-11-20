 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills raise $245 million, and counting, in PSL revenue

  
Published November 20, 2025 05:03 PM

After the current NFL season, the Bills will move from one Highmark Stadium to another Highmark Stadium.

The new venue has generated significant PSL revenue.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, the Bills have raised $245 million through the sale of the ability to buy season tickets. They’ve already exceeded by $20 million the amount that was expected to be raised.

Roughly 6,000 PSLs remain. If/when sold, it will add to the surplus.

All told, the Bills intend to sell 54,268 PSLs for the 60,108-seat stadium. With 3,725 seats per game set side for visiting teams, the league, players’ families, staff, and sponsors, there will be few, if any, single-game tickets available.

Standing-room tickets are also possible, on a game-by-game basis.

On one hand, the nothing-for-money fiction of the PSL feels unseemly, despite its widespread use. On the other hand, it’s better to essentially tax the people who will use the stadium directly than to impose a bigger burden on taxpayers who will never enter the building — and never truly benefit from its presence, directly or indirectly.