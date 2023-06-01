 Skip navigation
Bills release Brandin Bryant

  
Published June 1, 2023 05:08 AM

The Bills announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday.

The team confirmed the previously reported signing of tackle Brandon Shell as a free agent. They also announced that they have released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant in a corresponding move.

Bryant initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played his first four regular-season games for the Browns in 2019. He joined the Bills in 2020 and has appeared in seven games for the team over the last three seasons.

Bryant has nine tackles and a quarterback hit in his 11 overall appearances.

With Bryant off the roster, the Bills have Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, and Eli Ankou on the interior of their line.