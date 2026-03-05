 Skip navigation
Bills sending Bears a second-round pick for DJ Moore

  
Published March 5, 2026 12:52 PM

We now know the trade terms for Buffalo’s acquisition of receiver DJ Moore.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Bills are trading a 2026 second-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills are guaranteeing $15.5 million of Moore’s 2028 base salary with the deal. Moore’s 2026 salary is already fully guaranteed already with his 2027 salary becoming fully guaranteed next week.

Moore, 28, was a Panthers first-round pick in 2018. He’s averaged 79 catches for 1,066 yards with five touchdowns in his eight seasons. But he saw his role reduced with the Bears in 2025, catching just 50 passes for 682 yards with six touchdowns despite starting all 17 games.

Once the deal becomes official next week, he will immediately become the top receiving option for quarterback Josh Allen on the Bills.