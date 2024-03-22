Bills sign OL Will Clapp to a one-year deal

The Bills signed offensive lineman Will Clapp to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Clapp, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Chargers, playing 31 games with 14 starts in his time in Los Angeles. He saw action on a career-high 706 offensive snaps in a career-best 11 starts.

Clapp entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of the Saints in the 2018 draft.

He spent four seasons in New Orleans.

In his career, Clapp has played 65 games with 21 starts. He has experience at both guard and center.