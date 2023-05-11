 Skip navigation
Bills sign second-rounder O'Cyrus Torrence

  
Published May 11, 2023 01:10 PM

Guard O’Cyrus Torrence is the first member of the Bills draft class to agree to a contract with the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Torrence signed with the team on Thursday. The second-round pick will have a four-year deal with the AFC East club and the Bills now have five picks left to sign to get the whole class under contract.

Torrence transferred from Louisiana to Florida in 2022 and made the All-America team after starting 11 games at right guard.

Buffalo also drafted guard Nick Broeker in the seventh round. Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, and David Edwards are also in the mix at guard for the Bills this season.