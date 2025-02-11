Bills to hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

The Bills have found a new special teams coordinator.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Buffalo is hiring Chris Tabor for the role.

Tabor, 53, was most recently the Panthers’ interim head coach to end the 2023 season, going 1-5. He had been the club’s special teams coordinator since 2022.

Tabor has also been the special teams coordinator for the Browns and Bears.

While head coach Sean McDermott had previously said that Matthew Smiley would return as special teams coordinator, things clearly changed. It was reported on Sunday that the Bills had elected to part ways with Smiley, who had been with the club since 2017 — first as assistant special teams coordinator before being promoted to the unit’s coordinator in 2022.