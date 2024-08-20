 Skip navigation
Bills waive WR Lawrence Keys III to make room for QB Anthony Brown Jr.

  
Published August 20, 2024 10:35 AM

The Bills have made their signing of quarterback Anthony Brown official, announcing the move on Tuesday morning.

With it also came the announcement that the team has waived receiver Lawrence Keys III with an injury designation to make room on the active roster.

Keys signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in the spring.

Buffalo backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is dealing with a knee injury, which seems likely to keep him out of the team’s preseason finale against Carolina on Saturday. Aside from starter Josh Allen — who also won’t play this week — Ben DiNucci is the only other quarterback on Buffalo’s roster.