New Jets regime says nothing in response to Aaron Rodgers’s recent grievances

Three days ago, former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers unloaded regarding the team’s decision to offload the future Hall of Famer. Since then, the Jets haven’t uttered a peep.

Not a word, directly or indirectly. On any of the various subjects Rodgers addressed or claims he made — including that the Jets have been a “debacle” and that new coach Aaron Glenn went “rogue” in abruptly telling Rodgers after he flew cross country “on my own dime” that he’d be getting no more dollars from the Jets.

Some would regard silence as confirmation of Rodgers’s claims. Judged against the standard established by past Jets regimes, that would likely be true. The best sign that the team is changing under Glenn and G.M. Darren Mougey is that they exercised restraint in the face of Rodgers’s grievances.

Nothing said in response to Rodgers will change a thing. It won’t help the team win games in 2025, or beyond. It would only invite more noise from Rodgers, who now has a clear interest in seeing the Jets do worse without him than last year’s 5-12 record with him. (Any former teammates who choose to keep in contact with Rodgers should keep that in mind when he criticizes Glenn or Mougey.)

The Jets gain nothing from getting into a pissing contest with someone who always finds a way to paint himself as the victim. They gain everything by continuing to implement their plan to move on.

This week, Glenn and Mougey will be available to reporters during the draft. Don’t be surprised if they shoot down any questions about Rodgers by saying they’ll only be talking about the players who are currently on the team.

If they choose to say anything, however, we suggest something along the lines of what 60 Minutes said after Rodgers bristled at the suggestion in a profile that he’s overly sensitive: “It was fair and accurate and it was obvious we got it right when we reported that he tends to be overly sensitive.”

Rodgers’s pettiness on the back end of being released by the Jets makes it obvious they got it right to clear out someone who would undermine Glenn’s team-first approach. And it should be a warning to anyone who might get it wrong by becoming Rodgers’s next future ex-team.