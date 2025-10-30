 Skip navigation
Bills will hold their next three training camps at St. John Fisher University

  
October 30, 2025

Most NFL teams have moved from going away for training camp to holding it at their facility, but the Bills have resisted that trend and they’ll continue to do so for the next few years.

The team announced on Thursday that they have agreed to hold training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester for the next three years. General Manager Brandon Beane explained why the team is interested in continuing to hold camp at the school.

“We really enjoy the setup there. We think it’s important to our team,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “Even though it’s a dying breed of teams that like to go away, and we love our facilities here, we feel it provides such an important element of team chemistry, bonding, a real focus for everyone for how to prepare our team for a long season. They do such a great job for us. The staff is excellent there. It’s a nice change of scenery to fire you up for the season.”

The 2026 camp will be the 25th time that the Bills spend part of their summer at St. John Fisher.